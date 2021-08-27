Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.810-$1.867 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NOMD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.38. 701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,735. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.43.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

