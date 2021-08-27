Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.08.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 78.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 45,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $9,756,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.