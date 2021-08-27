NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. 47,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,413,293. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.15.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

