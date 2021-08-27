Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $103.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $243.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

