NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Acquired by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Shares of BATS NUEM opened at $34.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

