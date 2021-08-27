Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,395,000 after acquiring an additional 219,324 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 7.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,003,000 after acquiring an additional 237,367 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.29. 62,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

