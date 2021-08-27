Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Down 94.3% in August

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the July 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE:JEMD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,282. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.
