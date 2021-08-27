Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Down 94.3% in August

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the July 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:JEMD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,282. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.