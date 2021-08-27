Nvwm LLC Buys 3,830 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10,942.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,442,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

