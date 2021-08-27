Nvwm LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYT traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $254.24. 167,121 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.80. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

