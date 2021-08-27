Nvwm LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nvwm LLC cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,081 shares of company stock worth $1,944,374. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $467.22. 11,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $485.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

