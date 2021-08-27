Nvwm LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,199,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,475,900. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.86. The company has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

