Nwam LLC Buys 228 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after acquiring an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after acquiring an additional 397,871 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after buying an additional 372,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,991,000 after buying an additional 313,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,334 shares of company stock valued at $77,041,763. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.63.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $278.77 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $113.78 and a one year high of $281.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

