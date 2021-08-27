Nwam LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,806,000 after purchasing an additional 598,686 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,646 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,559,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,004,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,452,000 after acquiring an additional 255,085 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $108.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.87. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $108.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

