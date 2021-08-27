Nwam LLC Purchases 2,027 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth $244,000.

Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67.

