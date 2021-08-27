Nwam LLC Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCOM. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

FCOM opened at $55.35 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67.

