Nwam LLC Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $278.77 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.78 and a 12-month high of $281.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.63.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,334 shares of company stock worth $77,041,763. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

