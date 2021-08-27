Nwam LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $83.40 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $87.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.95.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

