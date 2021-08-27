Nwam LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 376,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 152.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 173,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after acquiring an additional 154,869 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 108.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 153,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,578,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $87.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.95.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.