Nwam LLC Sells 4,132 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Nwam LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $76.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

