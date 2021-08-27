Nwam LLC Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

