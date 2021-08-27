O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Down 73.1% in August

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

O3 Mining stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 6,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,185. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75. O3 Mining has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

