OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGC. Raymond James reduced their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.25 and set an “ouperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

TSE OGC opened at C$2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -23.66. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.32.

In other news, Director Catherine Gignac purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

