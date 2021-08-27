OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price decreased by Raymond James to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an ouperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OGC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered shares of OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.47.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.20 on Tuesday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -23.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.32.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

