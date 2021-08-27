Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 39,600 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.09 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

