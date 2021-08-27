Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $107.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stephens from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $469,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $1,841,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $96,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

