Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $67,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after buying an additional 301,987 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,152,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,936,000 after purchasing an additional 55,384 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $154.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

