Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 26.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NYSE OMC opened at $71.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.