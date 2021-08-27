OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $754.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

In other OneSpan news, Director Alfred A. Nietzel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 and sold 35,081 shares worth $883,961. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after acquiring an additional 363,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after buying an additional 317,717 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth $2,384,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

