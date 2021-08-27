Open Platform Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,825.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $41,825.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00051961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00052436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.66 or 0.00747767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00098403 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

