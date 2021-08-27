Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.59

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$68.59 and last traded at C$68.47, with a volume of 142054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.05.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.67.
The firm has a market cap of C$18.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44.
About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.
