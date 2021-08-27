Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 544 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 over the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

