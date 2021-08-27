Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at $32,470,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of WPP by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 440,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,586,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WPP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 1,187.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 359,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.07.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.8714 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

WPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.