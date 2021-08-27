Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

