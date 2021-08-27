Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEE. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $60.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

