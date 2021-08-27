Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 21,936.1% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.70.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $175.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $175.90.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

