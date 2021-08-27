Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 350,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,469,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,397,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $116.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $118.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

