Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 7,657 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 28.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,825,798.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,095,972 shares of company stock worth $10,808,709. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLDR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

