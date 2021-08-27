Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter.

IEF opened at $116.78 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

