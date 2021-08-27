Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,212 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,714,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Match Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Match Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $136.74 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.