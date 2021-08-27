Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 752 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1,638.8% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,635 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 963,338 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3,427.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 634,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,176,000 after purchasing an additional 597,853 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

