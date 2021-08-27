Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 26.0% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 409,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 30.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

NYSE:MPV opened at $13.90 on Friday. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

Barings Participation Investors Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.