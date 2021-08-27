Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Oracle were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.44. 46,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,871,678. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.08. The stock has a market cap of $249.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

