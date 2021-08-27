Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $89.27. 196,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,871,678. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

