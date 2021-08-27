Orbs Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $233.72 million and $12.95 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00763156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00099720 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.