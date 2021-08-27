OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGI. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,338,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,076,060. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $782.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.