Origin Dollar Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.77 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and $1.77 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00124019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00154510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,323.64 or 1.00487867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.66 or 0.01036956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.89 or 0.06731041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

