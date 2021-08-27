Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$474 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.55 million.

NASDAQ OFIX traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $41.90. 95,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $825.22 million, a P/E ratio of -99.76 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. Research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orthofix Medical stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 50,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Orthofix Medical worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

