Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $13.10. Oscar Health shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 35,772 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $919,148.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,336,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,102,950 in the last three months.

OSCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

