OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSIS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

OSI Systems stock opened at $97.86 on Friday. OSI Systems has a one year low of $75.51 and a one year high of $102.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

