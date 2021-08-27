Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post $25.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.42 million to $25.50 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $13.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $99.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $99.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $140.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

OM traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 577,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,575. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.73. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

In other news, VP Nabeel Ahmed bought 1,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $563,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $848,393.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,470,098. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.